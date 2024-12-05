Bruno Guimaraes marked his 100th Premier League appearance for Newcastle United with two assists in the 3-3 draw against Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes captained Newcastle and set up Alexander Isak to open the scoring in the first half before five second-half goals followed. Curtis Jones drew Liverpool level before Anthony Gordon put Newcastle back in front.

A Mohamed Salah brace then saw Liverpool lead 3-2 heading into the final minutes of normal time before Guimaraes’ free-kick was met by Fabian Schar at the back post to equalise in the 90th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The goal ended a run of six consecutive defeats against Liverpool for Newcastle but Guimaraes felt his side should have taken all three points from the encounter.

“A mix of emotions about today’s game,” he posted on social media. “Happy to have reached 100 games in the Premier League and to have helped with two assists, but I believe we deserved a better outcome.

“We move forward together and must keep fighting the same way from now on. Thank you for the support, NUFC fans!”

The match was also the first game Guimaraes has won a coin toss at St James’ Park as captain of Newcastle. As a result, The Magpies kicked ‘down the hill’ towards the Gallowgate End for the second half for the first time this season.

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Brentford on Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to end a run of three games without a win.