Premier League issue statement following Liverpool incident against Newcastle United

Liverpool were denied a stoppage-time penalty in Wednesday night’s 3-3 draw with Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Newcastle twice led through Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon but goals from Curtis Jones and a Mohamed Salah brace saw Liverpool lead 3-2 before Fabian Schar’s late equaliser. Newcastle were denied a penalty for a trip on Isak in the match and Liverpool appealed for handball against Dan Burn in stoppage time but referee Andy Madley waved away the appeals.

The incident was checked by VAR but was quickly waved away with replays showing the ball did hit Burn’s arm but it was tucked into his body.

The Premier League Match Centre, which explains VAR decision in real time stated following the check: “The referee’s call of no penalty for a potential handball by Burn is checked and confirmed by VAR, deeming that his arm was tucked into the body.”

There was no explanation for Newcastle’s penalty shout earlier in the match though there was another VAR check for the opening goal of the game scored by Isak.

“The referee’s call of goal for Newcastle United was checked and confirmed by the VAR as Isak was in an onside position,” Premier League Match Centre stated.

Isak was later denied a second of the game and a chance to put Newcastle 3-1 ahead by the offside flag. The Magpies also appealed for a red card for Virgil van Dijk following a cynical clash with Gordon in the first half but the Liverpool skipper escaped any punishment.