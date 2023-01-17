Bruno Guimaraes makes nine-word Newcastle United injury vow after positive scan results
Bruno Guimaraes has issued a positive Newcastle United injury update after receiving results of a scan on his ankle.
The Brazilian midfielder twisted his ankle during Sunday’s 1-0 win over Fulham at St James’s Park and had to be withdrawn at half-time. Guimaraes was then spotted after the match on crutches and wearing a protective boot as fears for his fitness at Newcastle grew.
But further assessment and scans on his ankle revealed no serious ligament damage, meaning it could only be a matter of weeks before the midfielder is back in action.
And Guimaraes took to Twitter to say: “Faith moves mountains! I'll be ready faster than ever.”
The 25-year-old’s apparent confidence to return from injury quickly will come as a welcome boost for Newcastle, who are decidedly short of midfield options at the moment with Jonjo Shelvey out with a calf issue and Elliot Anderson also struggling for fitness. Joe Willock, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff are Eddie Howe’s only senior options in central midfield as it stands.
Although Saturday’s Premier League match at Crystal Palace may come too soon for Guimaraes, there is a chance he could be available for the crucial Carabao Cup semi-final matches against Southampton at the end of the month.
Guimaraes has been a crucial player for Newcastle this season as they currently sit third in the Premier League table. But he has already been hit with an injury issue as a hamstring problem ruled him out of three matches earlier in the campaign, including the reverse fixture against Palace at St James’s Park.