Newcastle United co-owners joined by Premier League chief

There was an eyebrow-raising attendee in Newcastle’s director’s box at St James’s Park as Premier League chief executive Richard Masters was sat alongside co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. Masters was once viewed as public enemy number one as far as United’s takeover was concerned after it was initially blocked by the Premier League before eventually going through after a much drawn out process in October 2021.

After the Premier League initially failed to approve the £305million takeover of Newcastle in 2020, former owner Mike Ashley, through St James Holdings, brought a case to the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) against the English top flight.

The case was ultimately thrown out after the Premier League eventually approved the takeover after receiving binding assurances that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who would own 80% of the club, were separate from the Saudi state.

Following the takeover, Masters said: “There is a corporate difference between the two, there is.

"That's what we were investigating – whether the Saudi state could control the club through the investment fund. We have received assurances that is not the case."

On Sunday afternoon, Masters appeared to be sharing an amicable afternoon alongside Staveley and Ghodoussi with the trio engaged in conversation as an intriguing 90 minutes of football unfolded.

Newcastle United's owners Amanda Staveley (C) looks at her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi's (L) phone, ahead of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north-east England on January 15, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

How times have changed.

The 16th minute applause

Fulham's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (L), watched by Referee Robert Jones, kisses the match ball before taking and scoring a penalty, that was disallowed as he kicked the ball onto his standing foot, during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north-east England on January 15, 2023. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

There were emotional scenes in the 16th minute of the match at St James’s Park as the crowd remembered Newcastle supporter Amy Gadomski with a minute round of applause.

Amy tragically passed away at just 16-years-old on Thursday, January 5 following a cardiac arrest after contracting a Strep A infection.

Ahead of the match, one supporter tweeted: “Sadly we have a young lady called Amy who passed away recently of Strep A aged only 16. I’m reaching out on behalf of her family to our Mighty Toon Army fans to clap on the 16th minute at Newcastle v Fulham. She was a massive Newcastle United fan.”

And on Sunday afternoon, the 52,247 crowd duly obliged to remember the life of the young Magpies fan.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on January 15, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The extent of Bruno Guimaraes’ injury

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was visibly distressed after landing awkwardly on his ankle midway through the first half. The Brazilian attempted to play on and just about managed to see out the first half, but the injury had already taken its toll.

The 25-year-old was consoled by team-mate Joelinton as he left the field in tears, clearly unable to continue in the second half. He was replaced by Allan Saint-Maximin at the break and didn’t re-emerge from the tunnel until well after the full-time whistle.

And at that point, it didn’t look too good for Guimaraes as he was seen on crutches while wearing a protective boot.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirmed the player had suffered a twisted ankle but wasn’t sure on the extent of the injury just yet as he will require a scan and further assessment.

Newcastle United: Masters of the dark arts

Bruno Guimaraes leaves the pitch in tears, consoled by Joelinton of Newcastle United at half time during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on January 15, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ahead of the match, a Wor Flags banner displayed the Howe quote: “We’re not here to be popular, we’re here to compete.” And Howe’s side very much practised what the head coach preached on Sunday afternoon.

With play stopped in the 34th minute with Nick Pope down for Newcastle, Fulham boss Marco Silva got his players in a huddle for a brief team-talk. But there was an unexpected and undoubtedly unwelcome guest on the edge of the huddle as Magpies midfielder Joelinton stood eavesdropping and nodding away at Silva’s comments before being shooed away.

But that wasn’t even Newcastle’s biggest s******** moment of the afternoon, that would come in the second half following a bizarrely awarded penalty for Fulham. VAR Mike Dean pulled play back following an alleged foul from Kieran Trippier on Bobby Decordova-Reid inside the penalty area.

Replays showed that the Fulham man initially made contact with Trippier before going down though referee Robert Jones didn’t appear to get that angle. In addition, an earlier incident where Dan Burn pulled Andreas Pereira down inside the penalty area was arguably more of a foul with Cottagers boss Silva stating it should have also been a red card.

And with a delay for former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to take a penalty, his opposite number, Callum Wilson, was quick to scuff up the penalty spot as best he could. It was a cheeky move that ultimately paid dividends as Mitrovic slipped, hitting the ball onto his standing left foot and awarding Newcastle a free-kick despite finding the net.

Wilson would then go on to grab his ‘second’ assist of the afternoon in the penultimate minute of normal time as he controlled Sean Longstaff’s cross and poked the ball across goal for substitute Alexander Isak to nod in to secure three points for the hosts.

Newcastle duo avoid suspension

Newcastle avoided a potential blow with both Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar avoiding a booking that would have seen them suspended. The 19 match deadline has now passed so both players are now free to pick up a fifth yellow card of the Premier League season without risking a one-match suspension.

Any player who picks up five yellow cards in their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will face a one-game suspension. And any player shown 10 yellow cards in their side’s first 32 Premier League fixtures will serve a two-game suspension.

