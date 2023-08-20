Julian Alvarez’s first-half strike was enough to see Man City narrowly beat Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium. While the hosts were reasonably comfortable winners with United taking until the 70th minute to register their first and only shot of the game.

But as The Magpies prepare to return to the Champions League next month, Guimaraes felt coming against the holders of the competition was a good test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me this showed we can compete in the Premier League in the Champions League,” the Brazilian admitted. “We had some chances but from my point of view we have to be better with the ball, we have the quality to do that.

“We have many players with so much quality and we have to play better.”

Newcastle will be looking to bounce back at home to Liverpool at St James’ Park next Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

Liverpool are the only Premier League side to have beaten Newcastle twice at St James’ Park since Eddie Howe became manager.

“I’m looking forward to get there and win, that’s exactly what we need,” Guimaraes told NUFC TV. “We are disappointed [to lose at Manchester City] and we wanted to do so much better but it didn’t happen.