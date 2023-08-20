Man City won the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla on penalties on Wednesday night in Greece before travelling back to England and preparing to face Newcastle on Saturday night at the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of the match, Guardiola wrote in his programme notes: “Always our games against Newcastle have been great to watch and I am expecting today to be the same.

“Newcastle are a top team. They showed it last season and against Aston Villa last week. They have so much quality and Eddie has them really well organised.”

Julian Alvarez’s goal just after the half-hour proved to be enough to see the treble-winners secure three points against The Magpies.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said he ‘sympathised’ with Guardiola’s situation heading into Saturday’s match after playing in Europe on Wednesday while also having a number of injury issues. But City still found a way to win the match with a convincing display despite the tight scoreline.

“No words,” Guardiola said afterwards. “Where we came from, the success after the last game in Athens, that’s the reason why we are a very good team. The talent, how they follow us, still they have the desire to do it.

“To come here against that team everyone saw against Aston Villa it was magnificent. The way we played it was more than deserved. Everyone was a top performer.