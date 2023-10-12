News you can trust since 1849
Man Utd star wants to play alongside Bruno Guimaraes after ‘exceptional’ Newcastle United performances

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has praised his Brazil team-mate Bruno Guimaraes for his recent displays at Newcastle United.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:35 BST- 2 min read
Casemiro and Guimaraes are currently away with Brazil on international duty with upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay.

After a tricky start to the season, Guimaraes and Newcastle have been back to their best over the past month with five wins and two draws in their last seven games. The 25-year-old scored his first goal of the season in a 8-0 win at Sheffield United and played a key role in the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Guimaraes has also recently signed a new five-year deal at the club to keep him tied to St James’ Park until June 2028.

And the Brazilian’s performances have not gone unnoticed by Man United’s Casemiro, as he said via OGOL: “Recently, Bruno is a player who has been doing an exceptional job at Newcastle.

“With every workout and every game I’m more comfortable with him. He is a great player, who has been demonstrating this in the most difficult competition in the world.”

Casemiro went on to hint that he wants to play regularly alongside Guimaraes in the Brazil midfield.

“It’s not up to me to determine who I’m going to play with,” he added. “But of course, when you play longer with a player, you have a greater adaptation.”

Casemiro is one of the most decorated Brazilian footballers of all time having won the Champions League five times with Real Madrid along with 13 other major trophies.

He was also part of the Man United side that ended a six-year run without a trophy by beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final last season.

