Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle’s first home match in the Champions League in over 20 years saw them dismantle the Ligue 1 champions with goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar. Lucas Hernandez grabbed a consolation for PSG in the second half.

It’s been an indifferent start to the 2023-24 season by PSG’s standards as the club have won four out of their eight Ligue 1 games so far and suffered their heaviest ever Champions League group stage defeat at the hands of The Magpies.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Parisien reported that Al-Khelafi was asked about PSG’s loss at St James’ Park during the Qatar Grand Prix over the weekend.

The PSG president, who attended the match on Tyneside, gave an interesting response: “What game? I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

The comment was taken as a joke - but when pressed on the serious matter and PSG’s season so far, he added: “This summer, the club had seen considerable positive changes, bigger than anyone had imagined. And that building new foundations takes time, determination, patience, and perseverance.

“We must not overreact.”

PSG did get a reaction when they returned to domestic league action over the weekend as they won 3-1 at Rennes to move up to third in Ligue 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad