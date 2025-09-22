Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes has issued a plea to former co-owner Amanda Staveley on social media.

Bruno Guimaraes has urged former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley to ‘come back’ just over a year after leaving the club.

Staveley was part of the PIF-led consortium that took over at Newcastle almost four years ago. Since then, The Magpies have qualified for the Champions League twice and ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup back in March.

Staveley oversaw Newcastle’s transformation from relegation favourites to Champions League contenders in just a matter of seasons.

But at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Staveley and her husband, Mehrdad Ghodoussi, stepped away from the club and their minority ownership stake was absorbed by PIF and RB Sports & Media.

Staveley has maintained a strong connection with the club despite no official involvement. She was in attendance for The Magpies’ Carabao Cup win over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium back in March and has continued to speak highly of the club in interviews over the past year.

Staveley was also linked with a takeover of Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Staveley’s PCP International issued a short statement earlier this month confirming interest in Spurs before stating that it does not intend to proceed with a takeover.

Amanda Staveley still admired at Newcastle United

A recent appearance on the High Performance Podcast, Staveley was read a letter from a Newcastle fan showing gratitude for her work at the club.

It read: “We are grateful for the investment, for the progress on the pitch and finally being able to see our club compete again. But a football club is more than just a business.

“It is a community, it is a family. And families thrive on communication, warmth and understanding. Without Mandy leading the charge in that regard, Newcastle United risks losing a vital connection with its soul.

“The loyal, passionate black-and-white army. For the club to rediscover its voice, to reconnect with its fans and to bring back some of that much-needed warmth that Amanda Staveley so brilliantly provided.”

In response, an emotional Staveley said: “That [letter] is really hard (to hear) because that is so lovely.

“That is why I went to Newcastle because the fans are just so incredible. They really are, so leaving was the hardest thing I’ve ever done and took a long time to understand.

“You have to do what’s right for the club. PIF are going to be an incredible partner for Newcastle, and the Reubens.

“So it is left in very safe hands. There’s just so many good people with great hearts who put so much into that club, the community and everything about it.

“For me, it was a privilege. Every day I would go into work thinking ‘God, I am so lucky to do this job’.”

Bruno Guimaraes messages Amanda Staveley

Staveley helped Newcastle in signing Bruno Guimaraes back in January 2022. Over three and a half years on the Brazilian has captained Newcastle to cup success and led the side to another Champions League qualification.

Although Newcastle’s biggest success came after Staveley’s departure, Guimaraes still publicly requested that she ‘come back’ to St James’ Park.

Staveley posted an image on Instagram along with a caption wishing Newcastle Women good luck in their upcoming match at Birmingham City.

“Wishing @beckylangley4 and all @newcastleunitedwomen huge luck for this afternoon’s game! Missing you all - so proud of your incredible achievements over the last 3 years!”

Staveley was instrumental in the transformation of the Newcastle Women’s team, officially bringing them back to be part of the club, securing several record-breaking matches at St James’ Park and progressing the side into a full-time outfit now competing in the second tier of women’s football in England.

But Guimaraes just simply replied with a message stating: “Come back, queen.”

