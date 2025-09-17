Newcastle United latest news: Bruno Guimaraes has addressed speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Newcastle United’s Champions League campaign gets underway against Barcelona on Thursday night. The Magpies begin their campaign with, on paper, their hardest home game as they welcome the reigning Spanish champions to St James’ Park.

Barcelona, under the guidance of Hansi Flick, reached the semi-final stage of last season’s Champions League and were very unfortunate to not progress to the final after being knocked out following an entertaining semi-final clash against Inter Milan. With four matches to play at home the Magpies will be desperate to finally reach a Champions League knockout round for the first time in the club’s history.

Whilst their opening game against Barcelona is not make or break for Eddie Howe’s side, a win would begin their campaign in the best possible way.

Bruno Guimaraes addresses Barcelona transfer rumours

For the first time on Thursday night, Bruno Guimaraes will lead Newcastle United out in a Champions League match. The Brazilian was named as team captain at the beginning of last season, leading his side to Carabao Cup glory at Wembley and to qualification for the Champions League through a fifth-placed Premier League finish.

However, before being handed the armband, he was linked with a move to the Camp Nou. A release clause, one that expired in June 2024, could have been triggered by Barcelona, or any other interested clubs, which would have left the Magpies powerless to resist offers for him.

However, Barcelona’s financial situation at that time ensured that they were unable to make a move for the midfielder. Speaking ahead of his side’s Champions League bow, Guimaraes has revealed that, despite these reports, there was never any contact between himself, his representatives or Barcelona.

“They were just journalists that spoke about it but I never had any contact with the club,” Guimaraes revealed. “When I was younger, I always used to like watching Barcelona because of Ronaldinho, I loved him.

“I liked Xavi and Iniesta in the same way. In Brazil we watch La Liga a lot and love Barcelona because of these players.”

Guimaraes played every minute of Newcastle United’s six group games the last time they played in the Champions League. Injury issues across Howe’s squad, though, severely hampered their efforts.

Guimaraes, though, believes they are much better equipped this time around to attack the competition: “I think now it's quite different as well, they changed the rules [Champions League format].

“Of course we got more experience. I think we were very unlucky last time in the group we took as well.

“We lost many, many players to injuries. I think we have now signed some players who are strong as a team as well.”

Kick-off at St James’ Park on Thursday night is at 8pm. The match is fully sold-out with the vast majority inside St James’ Park being of a black-and-white persuasion. Barcelona, who have won three of their four European meetings against Newcastle United, have sold less than 1000 tickets for the game which will pit two of Sir Bobby Robson’s sides against each other.