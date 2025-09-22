Bruno Guimaraes was dropped from Newcastle United’s starting line-up in the Premier League for the first time in 69 games.

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes was a surprise omission from the starting line-up to face Bournemouth on Sunday.

Not only did Guimaraes not start the game, he also didn’t get on the pitch as Newcastle played out a 0-0 draw at the Vitality Stadium. It’s the first time the Brazilian has been an unused substitute in a Premier League match for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s decision also ended a run of 68 consecutive Premier League starts for the 27-year-old.

Bruno Guimaraes wants to start every game

Ahead of the Barcelona game, Guimaraes spoke of his desire to start every game possible for Newcastle, even if his body says otherwise.

“When I finish the game, I spend a lot of time doing the recovery to be ready for the next game, even more now playing Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday, so we have to be ready,” Guimaraes said.

“I want to play every game as possible because the career is short, and I can say I have this with me, I don't like to be out, you know, even when [Howe] wants to put me out, I say, ‘I don't think this is the moment’. So, yeah, I just try to help the team and the club the best way possible.”

Eddie Howe explains Bruno Guimaraes decision

When asked why Guimaraes dropped out of the side and didn’t get on the pitch at Bournemouth, head coach Howe explained: “Yes, multi-factors. Bruno can't play every minute of every game for his own benefit because when we ask him to play, he needs to be in a physical and mental condition to be his best. I felt today was a step too far for him after his international exploits where he was playing at altitude and all the travel back.

“Wolves and Barcelona, he played fatigued, although he played well in both games.

“Today was an opportunity for Lewy Miley in midfield. He's someone that we've got to get game time to.

“He's an outstanding prospect and he's not going to get better if we're not trusting him in these types of games.”

Bruno Guimaraes ‘understanding’ of team selection

Guimaraes had played twice for Brazil during the international break, including a game at high altitude in Bolvia the Wednesday before returning to the Newcastle line-up against Wolverhampton Wanderers three days later.

The Brazilian will be available for selection in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup match against Bradford City at St James’ Park. The Magpies then face Arsenal on Sunday before a trip to Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League the following Wednesday.

“Bruno was fine and I think there's an understanding from the squad that this is going to be the way for us for a period of time,” Howe said regarding the midfielder’s response to the team selection.

“Of course, whilst saying that, every player wants to play and I'm not deluded in that fact. But, as I say, sometimes you're making decisions for the player's benefit.”