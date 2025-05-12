Bruno Guimaraes reveals spine-tingling Newcastle United Champions League message

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed what he told his Newcastle United teammates before they took to the pitch on Sunday for their clash with Chelsea.

The Brazilian ended Sunday as King of the North as his very late strike secured a 2-0 win for Newcastle United, a result that moved them up to third in the Premier League table and on the verge of securing Champions League football. Just one more win will be enough for Eddie Howe’s side to secure a top-five finish.

“We want to play Champions League next season. It's not a secret for no one,” Guimaraes said post-match at St James’ Park.

“So we want more for this club. I think we have to dream big.

“Start from here. Start to win the cup. Start to qualify for the Champions League. And I think the future is bright for this club.”

Nottingham Forest’s draw against Leicester City also boosted their hopes of finishing in the top five, whilst Arsenal’s draw with Liverpool means the Magpies also have second place in their hands. That would require them defeating the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium next weekend and then winning against Everton on the final day of the season, but never say never.

Newcastle United impress in crucial week

Four points from games against Brighton and Chelsea marks a very good seven days for Howe’s side and puts them firmly in the driving seat for a top five finish. Whilst results elsewhere last weekend went against them, emerging from the Amex Stadium with a point proved priceless when they overcame Chelsea on Sunday.

It was a very testing seven days for the Magpies who also had to deal with injuries for Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock. Howe was forced into a system change, but his side executed his plans to perfection and despite seeing their visitors claw back some control on Sunday, were able to repel all their threats with relative ease. The magnitude of Sunday’s game was lost on nobody as both sets of fans headed through the turnstiles at St James’ Park, and Guimaraes also recognised the enormity of the challenge facing them - and the huge rewards that a win would bring.

Asked what his message was to the team before the game, Guimaraes replied: “I said to the guys, today, apart from the Carabao Cup final, is the most important game of the season.

“I think today was a six-point game. They gave a big step, but we have two more to go. But our mentality since the beginning, we have seen this game as a final for us.”

European football will certainly return to St James’ Park next season, that was confirmed the second John Brooks blew the final whistle at Wembley on Sunday 16 March. But their ultimate dream and prize is a return to the Champions League and a reformatted competition that will ensure they play at least eight league stage games, four of them at St James’ Park, and with better opportunities for them to progress to the knockout stages.