'No doubt' - Bruno Guimaraes drops Eddie Howe Newcastle United exit bombshell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes has hailed the impact head coach Eddie Howe has had on the the club and his career.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes was one of Howe’s first signings as Newcastle head coach, as he joined from Lyon for £40million in 2022.

Since then, the Brazilian has made 150 appearances for The Magpies, helping the club qualify for the Champions League in his first full season and lifting the Carabao Cup earlier this season, ending a 70-year domestic trophy drought in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last summer, Guimaraes was named as Newcastle’s new captain for the 2024-25 season with Jamaal Lascelles out injured and unlikely to play a major role. Lascelles hasn’t featured for Newcastle this season due to his ACL injury but lifted the Carabao Cup along with Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier at Wembley Stadium back in March.

Bruno Guimaraes praises ‘true legend’ Eddie Howe at Newcastle United

While Guimaraes and his teammates got the job done on the pitch against Liverpool, the midfielder believes it was Howe’s hard work and tactical approach that saw Newcastle finally end their trophy drought.

It’s tough to describe what a fabulous human being he is,” Guimaraes told Four Four Two. “You’d have to work with him on a daily basis to get the full picture of what I’m talking about,”

“I have no doubt that we beat Liverpool because of him. He was like, ‘We’re not dropping our lines; we’ll keep pressing high, man to man.’ Liverpool weren’t expecting that at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes then made a claim that, while well-intentioned, may get alarm bells rigning amongst Newcastle supporters.

“He is by far the best European coach I’ve had,” Guimaraes added. “No doubt he’ll be England manager one day.

“As a person, he’s a sensation – a true legend.

“He’s gifted with strong man-management skills. He knows exactly the best way to talk to you in private, in the dressing room and in the press. He still has a long and promising career ahead of him.”

Eddie Howe to become England manager?

Guimaraes having ‘no doubt’ Howe will become England manager one day would almost certainly require the Newcastle head coach to leave his current role. It’s a thought many supporters won’t like to consider so soon after the Carabao Cup success and given Howe’s long-term contract at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, Howe has been linked with the England role various times throughout the years and was tipped at one stage to be Gareth Southgate’s replacement before Thomas Tuchel was appointed.

While Howe wouldn’t rule out taking the job in the future, he revealed last summer that he had ‘no contact’ from the FA regarding the managerial position.

“Yeah absolutely no contact whatsoever from anybody and I'm fully committed to Newcastle,” Howe said last July.

“There’s nothing to talk about. No need to address the players. They know by how I act and how I am on a daily basis how committed I am to the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Tuchel’s appointment, Howe was asked again whether the England role would appeal to him in the future.

“Who knows?” Howe said. “I've always said that you can never predict what's going to happen in management, you can never plan too far ahead. I certainly don't.

“I'm a day-to-day planner, while certainly acknowledging that Newcastle – I've always said this – has a future and we have to make sure we make the right decisions long-term.

“But the job takes so many twists and turns, you can't look too far ahead. I think that's negative, actually, if you do that, so in terms of my own career and what's five, 10 years ahead, I don't know, I've got no idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I'd never say that managing England isn't something I'd like to do, maybe one day if given the opportunity, but my focus is Newcastle, Newcastle, Newcastle.”