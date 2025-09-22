Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw was praised by his teammates following his full debut at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Malick Thiaw started his first Newcastle United match since his £35million summer transfer from AC Milan.

The 24-year-old has had to wait patiently to make his full Newcastle debut, six games into the new season. But a concussion injury to Fabian Schar against Barcelona on Thursday handed Thiaw an opportunity to start at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Thiaw helped Newcastle keep a clean sheet at the Vitality Stadium as the sides played out a 0-0 draw. It’s now four clean sheets in five Premier League matches for The Magpies this season, with all three away games ending 0-0.

Thiaw’s performance was a talking point after the match. Not only because of his debut and clean sheet but due to the fact Bournemouth felt he should have been sent off.

Should Malick Thiaw have been sent off v Bournemouth?

It would have been a disappointing end to an encouraging debut from Thiaw but he managed to escape with just one booking before being withdrawn in the closing stages.

The centre-back was booked for handball in the first half before bringing down Ryan Christie 25-yards from goal shortly afterwards. Referee Rob Jones awarded Bournemouth a free-kick but kept his cards in his pocket as Thiaw remained on the pitch.

After the match, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said: "I think it's a second yellow, I think it's quite clear.

"They take him out the first chance they get [after the incident]."

The clumsy foul aside, Thiaw’s performance was a solid one and he will likely keep his place in the side for Newcastle’s next Premier League match against Arsenal at St James’ Park next weekend. Schar has already been ruled out for the Bradford City Carabao Cup match and Arsenal match as the club follows concussion protocol.

NUFC stars message Malick Thiaw after full debut

After the match, Thiaw took to Instagram to post images of himself in action along with the caption: “Tough game but we take the point. Now focus on Wednesday, let’s go Geordies! 🔥.”

Thiaw’s fellow countryman and new signing Nick Woltemade commented: “Ma guy.”

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes was an unused substitute for the first time ever in a Premier League match on Sunday as he watched from the bench as Thiaw made his debut.

But the Brazilian showed his support for Newcastle’s latest full debutant as he commented: “Top performance bro.”

Newcastle host Bradford on Wednesday evening as they look to get their Carabao Cup defence off to a strong start by progressing through to the last-16. But Bradford will pose an interesting test as they currently sit top of the League One table, while Newcastle have notoriously struggled against lower-league opposition in recent years.

Malick Thiaw looking to build on Newcastle United debut

After coming off the bench against Liverpool and Barcelona, Thiaw was pleased to finally make his first start for Newcastle.

Reflecting on the match, the German told BBC: “Yeah, I think the game was not easy. It was a tough one. A lot of people told me before the game to come to Bournemouth, it's always a bit tough. So I think it was as we expected, a game of a lot of long balls, second balls. But I think we did quite well, we defended well, we didn't concede.

“I'm one of the guys who always wants to play. But I trusted the coach that I have to adapt first to the team, to the tactics, to the Premier League as well. I think it was a good [debut] and I can keep improving.”