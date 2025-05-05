Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bruno Guimaraes has reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes recently became the first Newcastle United captain to lift a major trophy at Wembley Stadium in 70-years as the club won the Carabao Cup against Liverpool.

Now The Magpies are looking to follow that up by securing a top five finish and qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Newcastle missed out on Europe last season after finishing seventh but are already guaranteed Europe this season, it’s just a case of what competition they’ll be in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes had a £100million release clause in his Newcastle contract that could have been triggered last June but the Brazilian ultimately remained on Tyneside and was appointed captain ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Bruno Guimaraes ‘living the dream’ at Newcastle United

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon for £40million in 2022 and has since made 151 appearances for the club, becoming a legend and fan favourite. He remains under contract at St James’ Park until June 2028 having signed a new long-term deal last season.

The 27-year-old has regularly been linked with moves away from Newcastle due to his performances in black and white in recent seasons. But the Brazilian insists he’s going nowhere.

“I’m very much at home and living a dream,” he told FourFourTwo. “For me to leave, it must be something great for the club, not for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t worry about it – I trust the club and my agents. I’m so happy here and I want to stay.”

Bruno Guimaraes confirms Pep Guardiola ‘talk’

Manchester City are one of the clubs linked with a move for Guimaraes but a transfer has never progressed beyond the initial interest stage.

While the Brazilian admitted that he has spoken to City boss Pep Guardiola, it was not transfer related.

“I’ve spoken with him, but nothing about a potential move,” Guimaraes said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has said some nice things about my game, and I am very humbled by that because he is the best coach I’ve ever seen – I admire how he has impacted football.”

“It would make this one of the greatest campaigns in the club’s history.

“It’s still achievable, and we will all fight until the very end to take Newcastle back to the Champions League. It’s where the club deserves to be.”

Newcastle United set to battle with Manchester City for Champions League qualification

Heading into the final three games of the season, City sit third in the table and a point ahead of Newcastle in fourth and Chelsea in fifth. The top five clubs in the Premier League will qualify for next season’s Champions League after England was awarded an extra place due to the new UEFA coefficient rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest sit sixth, three points off the top five but face Crystal Palace in their game in hand on Monday evening. Aston Villa are seventh, also three points off the top five.

Newcastle face Chelsea at St James’ Park on Sunday before travelling to Arsenal the following weekend. They end the season at home to Everton on May 25.