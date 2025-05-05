Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes is already looking ahead to Sunday’s match against Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Newcastle drew 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday while Chelsea moved level on points with them following a 3-1 win against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

The Magpies host Chelsea at St James’ Park next Sunday (12pm kick-off) in a game that is shaping up to be pivotal in the battle for Champions League qualification. Chelsea sit fifth in the table with only Newcastle’s superior goals scored separating the sides in the table.

Newcastle rescued a late point at Brighton with Alexander Isak’s 89th minute penalty cancelling out Yankuba Minteh’s opener to keep the side in the top four.

After the full-time whistle blew at the Amex Stadium, attentions quickly turned to the upcoming match against Chelsea.

Eddie Howe already looking ahead to Chelsea

“We play Chelsea next week, so that game will be all we focus on now,” Howe said. “I've said many times, I think that's all you can ask for, that it's in your hands and you're not reliant on other teams and looking elsewhere.

“The focus has to be on ourselves, we know what we need to do. We've got three really tough games, I have to say that.They're not going to be easy, but they're games to relish and enjoy. We always enjoy the challenges that await us and we try to give our best.”

Howe added: “I think if you look at our season as a whole, we probably haven't dug out enough points in games that are in the balance, which is surprising, really.

“But we are a team that's set up to try and win, so you've got to be careful what you wish for. We want to win games and we'll attack and try and do that, but if you can't, make sure you don't lose the game.

“I thought today was a really battling performance.I thought we were the better team in both halves. I thought we were pretty good, maybe apart from around the box, especially in that first half, I thought we lacked a cutting edge. But the majority of the performance tactically substitutes.

“I was really pleased and to come here and come back from a goal down is a great thing, I think.”

Bruno Guimaraes delivers Instagram message to Newcastle United supporters

Newcastle captain Guimaraes hailed the draw at Brighton as ‘an important point’ in the battle for Champions League qualification.

The Brazilian took to Instagram after the match to post photos of himself in action at the Amex Stadium along with the caption: “An important point given the circumstances. We keep pushing toward our goal. Your support will be vital next Sunday — let’s create an unforgettable atmosphere. Howay the lads!”

Following the Chelsea match, Newcastle travel to Arsenal before hosting Everton on the final day of the season.