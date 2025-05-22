Bruno Guimaraes has cemented his legacy as a Newcastle United legend this season - but his journey hasn’t been completely plain sailing.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guimaraes became the first Newcastle captain to lift a major trophy in 56 years and the first to win at Wembley Stadium in 70 years. The 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Liverpool back in March and subsequent celebrations will live long in the memory.

Now the Brazilian is hoping to lead Newcastle back to the Champions League as the side currently sit fourth in the Premier League table heading into the final game of the season against Everton at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win would guarantee Champions League qualification for Newcastle, while anything less would have them relying on results elsewhere with Aston Villa in action at Manchester United and Chelsea and Nottingham Forest going head to head.

In addition to the cup win and Champions League charge, this season has seen Guimaraes pass 150 appearances for Newcastle in his first campaign as captain.

But the Brazilian believes he’s just getting started and is determined to achieve ‘more’ at Newcastle.

“Now I have time to think about it and, yeah, history is made, but we want more,” he admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since my first interview in the club, I said I want to put my name in the club's history and that's it. I did this but it’s just the first step. When you taste once, you just want more.”

Eddie Howe clears up Newcastle United captaincy situation

At the start of the season, Guimaraes was confirmed as Newcastle’s ‘team captain’ after Jamaal Lascelles was ruled out for the majority of the 2024-25 campaign. Lascelles was named as ‘club captain’ at the start of the season, although it was unlikely he would play a significant role on the pitch due to his injury.

Lascelles has since lifted the Carabao Cup with Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier and is now back available.

Speaking about Lascelles, Guimaraes labelled him Newcastle’s ‘true captain’ as he said: “Yeah, the true captain. I have learned a lot with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he was always massive for us, always there to try to help the boys. Unbelievable to have him back.”

And when asked who Newcastle’s captain was now Lascelles is back, head coach Eddie Howe clarified: “Bruno will wear the armband, Bruno is captain and has done a brilliant job this year to lead the team.

“Jamaal is club captain and has been team captain and in some senses a lot of the players look at him as the leader as well.”

Bruno Guimaraes ‘really upset’ at Newcastle United before major U-turn

Guimaraes joined a Newcastle side in a relegation battle from Lyon for £40million in January 2022. It was a big risk for the player and a decision that frustrated him initially, as he had to be patient for his opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guimaraes was named as a substitute in his first five matches after signing for Newcastle, before finally getting his first start seven weeks after signing for the club.

And Guimaraes’ father, Dick Moura, admitted the first month at Newcastle was ‘hard’ for the midfielder.

Speaking to the Premier League, he said: “When [Guimaraes] started to play in the Premier League, it was hard at the beginning because he only set foot on the pitch for five or 10 minutes, for about five or six games.

“He was really upset, you know? Then he had an opportunity [to start], he stood out and scored a goal. After he took that spot, he never left.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a 2-1 win at Southampton which was Guimaraes handed his first start and he marked it with a memorable improvised finish on the volley to give Newcastle the win. Since then, he has effectively been a mainstay in Howe’s starting line-up, starting more games than any other player over the past three years.