Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has attracted plenty of interest following his impressive performances this season.

The 26-year-old signed a new deal at Newcastle last year which runs until 2028 but also includes a £100million release clause. But United boss Eddie Howe confirmed last week that the release clause is time-sensitive and can only be triggered before June 30 this year.

It puts potentially interested clubs on high alert and leaves them with a decision to make as to whether to trigger the release clause or test Newcastle’s resolve later in the transfer window. Premier League clubs Manchester City and Arsenal have both been linked with a move for the Brazilian.

But Brazil legend Rivaldo has weighed in on the discussion and stated where he thinks his fellow countryman will go next.

Rivaldo in action for Brazil.

“Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City,” Rivaldo said. “He's a great player and has been standing out this season.

“It's clear that nowadays everyone wants to play for Manchester City because they have Pep Guardiola and a very tight and harmonious team.

“I believe that if Guimaraes leaves Newcastle, he will choose to go to Manchester City.”

Despite the links, Guimaraes insists he’s happy at Newcastle and Howe has stressed his desire to keep the midfielder beyond the summer. Newcastle’s record sale of a player remains the £35million received from Liverpool for Andy Carroll in January 2011.