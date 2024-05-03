Newcastle United defender 'doubt' for Euro 2024 & £71m injury boost confirmed
Fabian Schar is unlikely to play for Newcastle United again this season after picking up a hamstring injury in the 5-1 win over Sheffield United.
Schar was withdrawn at half-time after initially playing on in the match with what has been described as a ‘minor’ hamstring injury. But the Swiss centre-back has been ruled out for Saturday’s trip to Burnley (3pm kick-off) and is a ‘doubt’ to play again this season ahead of the European Championships.
“Fabian will miss a period of time out with a minor hamstring problem,” Howe confirmed. “He won't be available tomorrow and I doubt we'll see him again this season.”
Schar’s injury is likely to see Emil Krafth come in at centre-back alongside Dan Burn as Newcastle prepare to end the season with two players who have predominantly featured as full-backs for the club.
But United are set to be boosted by at least one returning player this weekend with Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Nick Pope all back in training. Almiron in particular is understood to be the closest after a month out with a knee injury.
Pope and Joelinton have both been out since December and January respectively with long-term injuries that required surgery.
“We've had Miggy and Joelinton return to training this week,” Howe confirmed. “Their first steps into full first-team training, we're also seeing that with Nick Pope as well so it’s been a really good week to have three quality experienced players back.”
When asked if any of the trio would be back involved for the match at Turf Moor, Howe added: “We'll see after today. I've got to make the right decisions for them individually and for the team.
“They’ve been out for different times but they’ve had significant injuries so we need to make sure everything is all right.”
One player Newcastle will be without this weekend is Kieran Trippier, who has been in Dubai this week working on his recovery.
“Kieran hasn’t trained with the group this week, he’s been away training by himself with our physiotherapist,” Howe added. “We anticipate he’ll be back next week to train, hopefully. He could be involved before the end of the season.”