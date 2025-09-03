Newcastle United latest news: A host of Eddie Howe’s squad are away on international duty including Bruno Guimaraes and new signings Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle United headed into the international break still winless in the Premier League. Two goalless draws away at Aston Villa and Leeds United and a defeat against Liverpool mean the Magpies sit perilously close to the relegation zone as international football takes centre stage.

Whilst there is no Premier League football to enjoy for the next week or so, there are still plenty of matches for Newcastle United fans to get their teeth into on the international stage - including the first glimpses of two of their new signings.

Here, we take a look at who from Eddie Howe’s squad will be in action over the international break and when supporters can catch them in action (not all kick-off times are set to BST):

Newcastle United players on international duty - September 2025

Nick Woltemade - Germany

Woltemade has been pictured training with the German national team ahead of their two World Cup qualifying matches. The 23-year-old has been capped twice by his country at senior level and is coming off the back of a very impressive U21 Euros in the summer.

Slovakia v Germany - Thursday 4 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Germany v Northern Ireland - Sunday 7 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Newcastle United new signing Nick Woltemade pictured in training with the German national team | Getty Images

Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon - England

Burn continues to be among Thomas Tuchel’s favoured players as he looks to add to his two England caps this week. Livramento, meanwhile, has been rewarded for a brilliant tournament under Lee Carsley with yet another call-up to the senior side.

Gordon will hope to use his time away with England to keep up his match fitness after missing the game against Leeds United through suspension. He will also miss Newcastle United’s Premier League matches against Wolves and Bournemouth following the international break - but can feature in their Champions League clash with Barcelona in between those games.

England v Andorra - Saturday 6 September (5pm kick-off)

Serbia v England - Tuesday 9 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton - Brazil

Guimaraes will once again hope to impress new Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti. Guimaraes has posted multiple pictures of him in training with his international teammates on social media, including one of him alongside Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, one of the numerous players to snub a move to Tyneside this summer.

Joelinton, meanwhile, looked set to miss the international break when he was forced off against Liverpool and then missed the draw at Elland Road. He has been picked by Ancelotti, though.

Brazil v Chile - Friday 5 September (1:30am kick-off)

Bolivia v Brazil - Wednesday 10 September (12:30am kick-off)

Anthony Elanga and Emil Krafth - Sweden

Elanga and Krafth will reunite with Alexander Isak on international duty, and pictures have already emerged of Isak and Krafth training together. Sweden begin their World Cup qualifying campaign this week.

Slovenia v Sweden - Friday 5 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Kosovo v Sweden - Monday 8 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Will Osula - Denmark

Osula almost left St James’ Park on deadline day, but for a £30m move to Eintracht Frankfurt to collapse at the eleventh hour. The former Sheffield United man could be handed his first full Denmark cap this week.

Denmark v Scotland - Friday 5 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Greece v Denmark - Monday 8 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Yoane Wissa - DR Congo

Newcastle United fans can catch their new number nine in action for his country before he makes his debut for the Magpies. Wissa joined from Brentford on deadline day and will be desperate to open his account for Newcastle United as soon as he can.

South Sudan v DR Congo - Friday 5 September (1pm kick-off)

DR Congo v Senegal - Tuesday 9 September (5pm kick-off)

Sandro Tonali - Italy

Italy’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup may hinge on their successes during this international break. Tonali will be desperate to help his nation qualify for next summer’s showpiece event.

Italy v Estonia - Friday 5 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Israel v Italy - Monday 8 September (7:45pm kick-off)

Lewis Miley - England U21

After lifting the U21 Euros during the summer, Carsley has been forced to draft in a number of new players to his squad. Miley is one of those.

Kazakhstan U21 v England U21 - Monday 8 September (4pm kick-off)