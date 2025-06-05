Bruno Guimaraes has hit back at criticism of his athleticism after topping an impressive Premier League stat.

The Brazilian took to Instagram to fire back at criticism from Danny Murphy after topping the Premier League charts for most distance run by a player this season. Guimaraes covered 421 miles last season, an average of more than 11 miles every game.

The Magpies captain played in every single Premier League game last season, leading the team out on 38 occasions and was the only player in their whole squad to feature in every single league game. Guimaraes also featured 37 times in the previous campaign - with his only absence coming away at Bournemouth when he served a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards.

Bruno Guimaraes fires back at criticism

Whilst this stat will not shock Newcastle United fans who watch his tireless displays week in and week out, it may surprise former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy. Appearing on TalkSport last season, Murphy criticised Guimaraes for not being athletic enough to be considered one of the best midfielders in world football.

“That [lack of athleticism] is what will stop him being one of the best, because everything else in his game is superb,” Murphy said. “Great passer, technically gifted, but he’s not a great athlete.

“I feel for him because I was the same. I had to be on top of my game to look a good player.

“When I was below my best physically, I looked a bit lethargic and sloppy at times. He needs real athletes around him to shine.”

That criticism caused a stir on Tyneside at the time and has clearly stuck with the midfielder who took to Instagram to hit back at those comments. Posting a picture of the statistic, Guimaraes wrote: ‘Twice in 2 season in a row! But he isn’t athletic is he? 😂’

Bruno Guimaraes on Brazil duty

Whilst many of his teammates are now enjoying a well deserved rest, Guimaraes has jetted off to join up with the Brazilian national team. The 27-year-old will be keen to impress new boss Carlo Ancelotti during the upcoming international break and keep himself in the Italian’s plans for their upcoming games and next summer’s World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Brazil face Ecuador in their first match, a World Cup qualifier that will mark Ancelotti’s first game as manager. They then host Paraguay in the early hours of Wednesday morning (UK time) in a match that could pit Guimaraes against his former Magpies teammate Miguel Almiron at Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo. Guimaraes has been capped 33 times by his country to date, scoring once.