Brighton’s Joao Pedro has again been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United’s search for attacking reinforcements has landed them at a familiar door. Back in 2022, Pedro was among a list of targets they were interested in signing, with the deal progressing as far as receiving a ‘here we go’ and a mock up of Pedro in a Newcastle United shirt from Fabrizio Romano.

Ultimately, though, Pedro never signed for the Magpies and instead remained at Watford for one more campaign before joining Brighton a year later in a deal worth around £30m. Two years after that move, and three after Newcastle United’s initial interest was reported on, Pedro’s name has again been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United’s interest in Joao Pedro

According to Sky Sports , the Magpies have again made Pedro a target this summer as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Alexander Isak is expected to stay on Tyneside, but Callum Wilson could leave when his contract expires at the end of the month.

A back-up striker, therefore, is wanted to act as cover for Isak. Interest in Liam Delap ended in frustration as he opted for a move to Chelsea, whilst Bryan Mbeumo has seemingly chosen Old Trafford as his next destination.

Like Delap, Newcastle will likely have to convince Pedro that he won’t simply act as deputy to Isak and sit on the bench for the majority of the season. His versatility, though, means that, unlike Delap, there is more chance of Pedro and Isak sharing a pitch than one simply acting as cover for the other.

If Newcastle can convince Pedro to move to Tyneside, they will still be met with stiff resistance from Brighton. The Seagulls have developed a reputation of being very tough negotiators and would reportedly demand a fee of near £60m for the 23-year-old.

How Joao Pedro would fit Newcastle United

Adding yet another Brazilian to the squad alongside fan favourites Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton is a tantalising prospect. But just how would Pedro fit into Howe’s current system and style of play?

As a striker, he’s built very much in the mould of Isak and whilst he doesn’t have the goalscoring pedigree to rival the Magpies man, he has shown a lot of promise whilst at the Amex Stadium and has scored goals on a consistent basis in the Premier League - even during his time at Watford. 30 goals in two seasons on the south coast represents a decent return, whilst six in six during Brighton’s 2024/24 Europa League campaign shows he can do it in European competitions also.

Pedro can also play behind a central striker or out wide, adding versatility and options to Howe’s front three. Of course, his disciplinary record has come under question recently following a red card and three-match ban after an off the ball incident with Brentford’s Nathan Collins in April.

Pedro also avoided a hefty suspension for a swinging elbow during the reverse fixture against the Bees at the end of December. The Brazilian made no contact with Yehor Yarmolyuk and did not face retrospective punishment.