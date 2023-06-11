Bruno Guimaraes provides Newcastle United contract ‘update’ following talks

Guimaraes is one of Newcastle’s most sought after players following his impressive form since arriving from Lyon for £40million in January 2022. The Brazilian has seen his price soar with The Magpies now reportedly valuing him at around the £100million mark.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest from a number of top clubs across Europe and even had ‘a conversation’ with Real Madrid last summer as they looked for a replacement for Casemiro. But he remains committed to Newcastle and is understood to have been in discussions regarding a new deal at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are keen to tie the midfielder down until 2028 with his current contract set to expire in 2026. But Guimaraes has seemingly played down talk of a new deal.

“I would say I still have two years and a half here on my contract but as I’ve said before, I would like to make history here,” said Newcastle’s No. 39. “I can’t think about my contract, I still have two years and a half, I can see it, but I would like to keep it going here. We have been doing something special and I want to keep going.”

Despite shining for Newcastle during an impressive 2022-23 campaign which saw the club qualify for the Champions League, Guimaraes admitted it had been a ‘difficult’ season for him on a personal level.

The midfielder scored five goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for United and was hit by a number of blows during the season. A hamstring injury and a recurring ankle problem combined with a red card suspension limited Guimaraes’ impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a difficult season for me, too many injuries,” Guimaraes admitted. “Many things this year, the World Cup, becoming a father so what an achievement for me, for my family and I’m just happy to finish the season healthy.

“Now we relax and I’m going to use this time to get some rest for my body because I really need it. We got Champions League and everyone is happy but now we keep working because the challenge will be more difficult next season.”