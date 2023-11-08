Why £40m Newcastle United star was dropped v Borussia Dortmund after Arsenal heroics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has explained why Anthony Gordon dropped to the bench for Newcastle United Champions League group stage defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

The Magpies were beaten 2-0 at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday evening with goals from Niclas Fullkurg and Julian Brandt proving the difference between the two sides.

And Gordon - who has arguably been one of Newcastle's top performing players this season and who scored the winning goal against Arsenal at St James' Park on Saturday - was left out of Howe's starting line-up for the match.

Joe Willock came into the side in place of the 22-year-old with Howe citing the quick turnaround from Saturday to Tuesday as the reason why.

“I think we’ve lost the ability to make certain decisions,” Howe claimed. “In a sense, I’m being forced to make certain decisions and pick certain teams.

“Looking at Anthony Gordon, he played for 90 minutes against Arsenal and gave absolutely everything physically, and I think the turnaround for him was just too quick. I didn’t think he could start the match, so we had to use him as an impact player.

“In a different set of circumstances, you’d probably have liked to have played a different type of winger, but I’m not going to sit here and make excuses, that’s what we have.”

Gordon came off the bench at half-time along with Miguel Almiron as Callum Wilson and Lewis Hall were withdrawn.