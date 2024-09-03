Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis has confirmed his surprise loan move to Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

Lewis was unable to secure an exit from Newcastle during the summer transfer window in England, meaning he had to explore his options abroad. While the 26-year-old’s exit is not a shock given United head coach Eddie Howe was consistent in his message that he could leave, his Brazilian destination comes as something of a surprise.

Lewis spent last season on loan at Watford, who had an option to sign the left-back but opted against exercising the clause this summer. He featured for Newcastle in pre-season but was not included in any of the first four matchday squads as he jetted out to Brazil to complete a loan move to Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo have now confirmed the move, stating Lewis has joined on loan until June 30, 2025 with an option to buy.

Following that confirmation, Lewis took to social media to post an image of himself in his new team’s colours along with the caption: “Can’t wait to get started let’s go!”

Newcastle’s Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes reacted to the Instagram post with a message to Lewis stating: “Good luck mate.”

It’s a historic transfer for Sao Paulo with Lewis becoming the first British player in the club’s 94-year history.

Following confirmation of his arrival, Lewis told the club: “When I heard about this opportunity, I immediately told my agent that I wanted to come to Brazil.

“It’s an honour to play for a giant like São Paulo and to be the first British player in the club’s history. I’m really excited to play for a club that has won three [Club] World Cups.

“It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and contributing to the team.”