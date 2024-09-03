Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has responded to fresh claims linking Kieran Trippier with a move away from Newcastle United.

Trippier has started on the bench for each of Newcastle’s opening three Premier League matches this season, making only one league appearance so far. With the 33-year-old into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park he was linked with a move away from the club throughout the summer transfer window.

Although the window has now passed in England, it remains open abroad. And Trippier has been linked with a surprise move to Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports from Turkish journalist Resat Can Ozbudak claimed that newly-promoted Super Lig side Eyupspor have agreed personal terms with Trippier. The former England international was named on the bench for Newcastle’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but did not get on the pitch.

And after the match, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe was asked about the reports from Turkey, where the transfer window remains open until September 13.

“Yeah, I absolutely want Kieran here,” Howe said. “That hasn’t changed and that won’t change. I woke up to the stories via a few messages as you do so it’s the first I’ve heard of it.”

Kieran Trippier and Eddie Howe embrace following the defeat at Everton last season | Getty Images

Trippier is understood to be open to leaving Newcastle having signed for the club for £12million from Atletico Madrid back in January 2022. The right-back has often been Newcastle’s on-field captain in Jamaal Lascelles’ absence but has only worn the armband for 15 minutes this season during the start of the Carabao Cup match at Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trippier started the match but handed the captain’s armband to new skipper Bruno Guimaraes after the Brazilian replaced the injured Joe Willock at the City Ground.

“A lot has been made of it [the captaincy],” Howe said. “It's not that big a deal internally. Jamaal is not going to be fit for a long period of time so he's been promoted to club captain.

“He's going to oversee the captain and is an incredible leader behind the scenes. Kieran and Dan in the leadership group continue to lead and Bruno has been promoted. It's a healthy group, there's more people in it. The players are on the pitch and have to lead.”