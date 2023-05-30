News you can trust since 1849
Bruno Guimaraes reacts to Premier League announcement involving Newcastle, Man City & Arsenal

The Premier League manager of the season winner will be announced today - and Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been nominated for a second successive season.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 30th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Howe missed out on the award to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last season after leading Newcastle away from relegation danger up to 11th in the Premier League season. And the 45-year-old carried the momentum into the 2022-23 season to help The Magpies finish fourth.

It’s Newcastle’s highest finish since the 2002-03 season as the club qualified for the Champions League. United’s final points tally of 71 points is 22 better than their tally for the 2021-22 campaign, the largest positive points difference of any Premier League side between the two seasons.

Despite that, Howe is not the favourite to win the manager of the season award. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is favourite having led the side to a third successive league title and is on course for the treble.

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has also been nominated having helped the south coast club reach Europe for the first time. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been given the nod after mounting a serious title charge while former Gunners manager Unai Emery has been nominated after helping Aston Villa reach the Europa Conference league despite taking over part-way through the season.

Fulham manager Marco Silva completes the list of nominees after The Cottagers achieved a top half finish on their first season back in the Premier League.

And Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, while recognising the achievements of the likes of Arteta and De Zerbi, has the obviously biased viewpoint that Howe deserves to win the manager of the season award.

“For me yes [Howe should be manager of the season],” Guimaraes said. “I would say Arteta did a good job, De Zerbi as well but for me, Eddie.

“At the beginning [of the season] no one put us in the Champions League, people were saying Newcastle can finish ninth, eighth but no one put us in [fourth]. We have been third or fourth for almost the whole [season] so Eddie deserves it.”

From a Newcastle perspective at least, it is hard to disagree with the Brazilian.

The Premier League manager of the season winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 30 after voting closed on May 29.

