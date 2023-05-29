Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s Newcastle United warning as co-owner teases ‘lots to look forward to’
Newcastle United co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben have reflected on an ‘incredible’ season for the club.
Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League and secured Champions Leaguefootball for the first time in over 20 years in the club’s first full season under new ownership and with Eddie Howe as head coach.
While the feeling after The Magpies’ 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the final day of the season was overwhelmingly positive, Ghodoussi was quick to warn that next season ‘won’t be easy’ as the club prepares to fight on both the domestic and continental front.
“What an incredible season, so proud of this team and everyone associated with it,” Ghodoussi tweeted. “A huge thank you to all of you, for your unwavering support, you are the best and we never forget that.
“Next season won’t be easy, but I know we will give it our all.”
Ghodoussi was in attendance at Chelsea on Sunday afternoon alongside his wife, fellow Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley. And while Reuben wasn’t pictured in attendance at Stamford Bridge, he was quick to agree with Ghodoussi’s message.
He responded: “Incredible indeed - thank you to all the traveling supporters today and every day as well as the entire @NUFC family, we have lots to look forward too, let’s keep UNITED and continue moving onwards and upwards.”
Newcastle ended the season with a depleted squad due to various injuries as Howe now looks to strengthen over the summer. A transfer summit was held ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge and budgets were discussed in preparation for Champions League football.