Bruno’s record-setting goal

Bruno Guimaraes’ 94th minute winner against Leicester City was the latest game-winning goal scored by a Newcastle United player since Opta started to collect these records in 2006.

His strike, timed at 94 minutes and 10 seconds, gave Eddie Howe’s side a 2-1 victory that moved them 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

It also sealed United’s fifth consecutive win at St James’s Park and maintains their unbeaten home league record in 2022.

Newcastle have also come from behind to win more points than anyone else in the top-flight this season having earned 14 points from losing positions.

They’ve also dropped more points (24) from winning positions than anyone else in the Premier League.

Newcastle ‘eye’ Torino defender

Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer is reportedly under consideration by Newcastle for a move in the summer - according to Tuttomercatoweb.

Bremer, 25, has starred for Torino this campaign and has a number of suitors, Newcastle United included, interested in his services.

Arsenal, AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan have all been credited with an interest in the Brazilian who is reportedly valued at €25million by his club.

Bremer has missed just two league games this season and has captained Torino on multiple occasions. Il Toro currently sit in 11th place.

Newcastle tipped to ‘blow’ rivals away for Eriksen

Newcastle United could ‘blow their rivals out of the water’ for Brentford star Christian Eriksen, according to Pete O’Rourke.

Eriksen’s deal at Brentford ends at the end of the campaign and he has been tipped for a move to St James’s Park after a string of impressive performances for the Bees.

“If Christian Eriksen becomes available on a free transfer, I’m sure Newcastle will throw their hat into the ring to try and get him.” O’Rourke told GiveMeSport.

“If it comes down to finances, they might be able to blow their rivals out of the water in offering terms to him.