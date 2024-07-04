Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been hailed for his impressive fitness levels demonstrated over the past 12 months.

Guimaraes played 50 games for Newcastle in all competitions during an injury-hit 2023-24 season for the club. He has also featured seven times (and counting) for Brazil as he competes in the Copa America.

Including friendly matches, the 26-year-old has played 63 games for club and country without a break in the last 12 months with all but of his appearances coming from the start. In addition to playing week-in, week-out for Newcastle, Guimaraes also covered more distance than any other player in the Premier League last season.

Guimaraes’ 423.09km distance covered over his 3,269 Premier League minutes during the campaign is roughly the equivalent of travelling from St James’ Park to Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road. The Brazilian is currently away in the United States at the Copa America. He has started every game so far to help Brazil progress to the quarter-final where they face Uruguay on Saturday.

Guimaraes’ fitness levels and durability were noted by the Brazil media, who questioned the Newcastle star on the secret to remaining in top condition despite playing so regularly.

“I don’t even know!” Guimaraes said via UOL. “It’s a lot of training, investment in equipment to help me after matches, I have physiotherapy, a nutritionist. That makes a difference.

“I played [63] games this season, my record. It’s been hard to recover from that, but it’s a worthwhile effort to be in the team.

“In the Premier League every game is very intense. Off the pitch, it’s important to recover well, eat well, sleep well.”

Guimaraes will get a short break for the Copa America before returning to Newcastle for pre-season training later this month. The Brazilian has been subject to transfer interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City this summer but both clubs refrained from triggering his £100million release clause in his Newcastle contract.