The 25-year-old is currently training in Italy before flying out to Qatar for the upcoming tournament. Brazil open their World Cup campaign against Serbia on Thursday (kick-off 7pm GMT).

Guimaraes was selected for Brazil’s 26-man squad following a St James’s Park visit from Brazil manager Tite. The coach watched Newcastle beat Aston Villa 4-0 in the Premier League, during which Guimaraes’ fellow Brazilian Joelinton found the net.

Like Guimaraes, Joelinton has been in excellent form for Newcastle in 2022 and picked up the club’s player of the season award for the 2021-22 campaign. But the reformed midfielder is yet to be capped by his national team though he remains hopeful of a future call-up.

Newcastle players Bruno Guimaraes (l) and Joelinton arrive prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on November 12, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"[Tite] came to see Bruno and watch the game, “ Joelinton said following the win over Villa. “I’m happy for Bruno and I hope he continues to play well and help us here at Newcastle. When he goes to the World Cup I hope he can help bring the title to Brazil.

“I still believe and I’m very positive. All I can do is keep up the hard work, give my best and if the chance will come, I will be ready.”

And when Joelinton missed out on Brazil’s final squad for Qatar, Guimaraes wasn’t shy in hiding his disappointment.

“I hoped Joelinton would be in the squad with me,” he said in the Chelsea matchday programme. “He’s a great player, playing really well here at Newcastle.

"He’s a player who has helped me a lot since I arrived. We have a great friendship. I see him as my brother.

“I’m sad for him, but he’s still young and he’ll have other opportunities to play in other World Cups. I don’t think it will affect his career – he knows how to handle it.

"Of course I’m sad for him, but he can think about the next World Cup and continue doing what he’s been doing as he contributes so much here at Newcastle.”

