Newcastle’s turnaround in 2022 has been remarkable as they head into the World Cup break sitting third in the table with just one defeat in 17 matches in all competitions. In many ways Joelinton has embodied that turnaround as he’s formed a crucial part of Eddie Howe’s side.

The Brazilian has developed into a fan favourite since Howe took over as manager with chants of his name frequently heard from the stands at Newcastle matches.

The chant, to the tune of She’s Electric by Oasis goes: “He’s Brazilian, he only cost £40million, and we think he’s ******* brilliant, he’s Joelinton.”

Joelinton of Newcastle United celebrates scoring a penalty in the penalty shoot out during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St James' Park on November 09, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

And Joelinton himself admitted that the chant is something that helps him ‘go the extra mile’ for Newcastle.

“It motivates me a lot,” he told Soccer AM. “It's nice. They [the Newcastle fans] start singing it during the games and it gives me a lot more energy, more confidence to keep playing and go the extra mile that sometimes you need on the pitch and they give me that. I try to give my best for them.”

The 26-year-old revealed he also chants the song himself and with his Newcastle team-mates while they’re in ‘a very good moment’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I sing it sometimes, in the shower sometimes,” he added. “The guys in there sometimes sing and then they start 'Bruno, Bruno'.