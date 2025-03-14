Bruno Guimaraes believes Newcastle United will be up against ‘the best team in the world’ when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Liverpool sit 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and will be looking to retain the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium this weekend (4:30pm kick-off). Meanwhile, Newcastle head into the final looking to end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Guimaraes will lead Newcastle out as captain at Wembley on Sunday and hopes to get his hands on the Carabao Cup after missing out against Manchester United two years ago.

“I’m feeling good,” said the Brazilian. “It's a good opportunity for ourselves. To be honest, we cannot wait to get there, everyone is very excited.

“As a team, as a city, I think we have been working very hard. Since we are together here, it's a big opportunity, and hopefully everything is going to be good, and we can finally get this trophy back to Newcastle.

“We feel more confident. When we made the final before you get more experience as a team. Of course, we changed some players, but the base is still there. Feeling confident, I think we are in a better moment than we were the last time we faced Man U in the final.

“So, very confident, positive, hopeful we can go there and play our best football, because on our best day I think we are really a great team.

“Probably since we got final I've been thinking [about lifting the trophy] a lot. But like I said, I don't want to get too excited about it, focus on the game first and when we get there it's going to be very good. But of course I imagine me there, in this place.

“I want tears of happiness this time, you know. Everyone knows how emotional I am. I always try to give everything that I have on the pitch, to play as a fan, because I know what it means for them.

“So, yeah, I still remember [losing at Wembley]. Like I said, next time I want to cry with happiness and hopefully everything is going to be good for us on the day.”

Liverpool ‘the best team in the world’

Liverpool are on course to win a second Premier League title and will be eyeing a domestic double after being knocked out of the Champions League on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night. And Guimaraes, who has faced Arne Slot’s side twice already this season, is relishing the opportunity of facing them at Wembley.

“Top team,” he said. “In my opinion, nowadays they're the best team in the world. They are proving this in the Premier League, winning by 15 points.

“But to be honest, I always prefer to play with good teams, because they play and we have to pass to play as well. So we have to be focused. Sometimes you don't have [to think] too much about them but think about what we can do as a team to surprise them and play our best football.”

Liverpool were among the favourites to win the Champions League at the start of the week are were tipped as ‘the best’ team in the world but Tuesday’s exit to PSG has exposed a vulnerable side that Newcastle will be looking to exploit on Sunday.