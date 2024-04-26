Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Clubs interested in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes may have to act quickly when the summer transfer window opens, according to fresh reports.

Guimaraes signed a new contract at Newcastle last year which runs until June 2028 and includes a £100million release clause. However, new claims regarding the Brazilian’s release clause have been made by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Romano, Guimaraes’ £100million release clause will only be valid from the last week in May until the beginning of the last week in June. After that, Newcastle will be in control of the midfielder’s price tag.

Guimaraes’ impressive form for The Magpies since joining the club from Lyon for £40million in 2022 means there is no shortage of interest in the player. Arsenal and Manchester City have been linked as have Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

While Newcastle want to keep hold of Guimaraes, the time-sensitive release clause does protect the club in some aspects. It allows time to reinvest into the squad before the new competitive season starts while also generating a significant profit to be taken into account for this season’s PSR calculations.

But it has also been claimed that Newcastle have made a ‘verbal agreement’ that would allow Guimaraes to speak to any Champions League club willing to offer more than £80million. But unlike the release clause written into Guimaraes’ contract, any verbal agreement would not be time-sensitive.