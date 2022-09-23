The 24-year-old is set to miss Brazil’s friendly match with Ghana in France on Friday evening due to a thigh issue picked up in training.

But it is hoped that Guimaraes will be fit enough to be available for Tuesday’s match against Tunisia, Brazil’s last match before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Brazil's coach Tite (R) talks to player Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP) (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle’s No. 39 has emerged as a top talent for both club and country in 2022, scoring his first international goal in a 4-0 win over Bolivia back in March. Despite suffering a slight fitness setback, he remains in contention to go to the World Cup with the five-time winners.

Speaking prior to his injury, Guimaraes was hopeful of playing in both matches to help guarantee his place.

"Two big challenges, two games before the World Cup so it will be important,” he said. “I hope to play, I hope to play well to guarantee my place in the national team for the World Cup.”

Guimaraes admitted that it’s his ‘dream’ to play in the World Cup and something he uses as a motivator to play well and perform for Newcastle in the Premier League.

“For sure [it motivates me],” he told The Gazette. “These two friendly games will be important for me because it’s my dream to play [in the World Cup].