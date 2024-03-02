Bruno Guimaraes set for Newcastle United Premier League ban v Chelsea & West Ham - on one condition
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes continues to walk a disciplinary tightrope heading into Saturday's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (3pm kick-off).
The Brazilian has been shown nine yellow cards in the Premier League this season and is just one more booking away from a two-match ban. Guimaraes has managed to avoid a booking in each of Newcastle's last five league matches since he picked up his ninth yellow card in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in January.
But Guimaraes has kept his discipline in recent weeks while he remains under threat of a ban. He will have to avoid a booking in each of Newcastle's next six Premier League matches in order to escape punishment.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "I think he's managed [the threat of suspension] really well so far and has been his normal self.
"He hasn't, for me, looked like it's conscious in his mind when he's playing because I don't think it can be. He's played with discipline and done a great job for the team."
A yellow card against Wolves this weekend would rule Guimaraes out for the upcoming Premier League matches against Chelsea and West Ham United.
Anthony Gordon is also at risk of a two-match ban after picking up his eighth booking of the season with a stoppage-time foul in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa in January.
The Magpies duo have already been handed one-match suspensions earlier this season after accumulating five yellow cards in Newcastle's first 19 Premier League matches. Kieran Trippier was also handed such a suspension.
Now Newcastle have played 26 Premier League matches, the suspension threshold has moved to 10 yellow cards with a 32-match cut-off point. So any player shown 10 yellow cards up to and including a club's 32nd match of the Premier League season will be handed a two-match ban.
In addition to Guimaraes having to avoid one booking, Gordon will have to avoid a further two bookings in Newcastle's next six league matches.
Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, Trippier, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton have been booked five times.
Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar have four bookings while Dan Burn has three. Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson and Sven Botman have been booked twice while Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Matt Ritchie, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy and Martin Dubravka all have one Premier League booking each.