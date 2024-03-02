Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes continues to walk a disciplinary tightrope heading into Saturday's Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (3pm kick-off).

The Brazilian has been shown nine yellow cards in the Premier League this season and is just one more booking away from a two-match ban. Guimaraes has managed to avoid a booking in each of Newcastle's last five league matches since he picked up his ninth yellow card in a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in January.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Guimaraes has kept his discipline in recent weeks while he remains under threat of a ban. He will have to avoid a booking in each of Newcastle's next six Premier League matches in order to escape punishment.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said: "I think he's managed [the threat of suspension] really well so far and has been his normal self.

"He hasn't, for me, looked like it's conscious in his mind when he's playing because I don't think it can be. He's played with discipline and done a great job for the team."

A yellow card against Wolves this weekend would rule Guimaraes out for the upcoming Premier League matches against Chelsea and West Ham United.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) clashes with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Gordon is also at risk of a two-match ban after picking up his eighth booking of the season with a stoppage-time foul in the 3-1 win at Aston Villa in January.

The Magpies duo have already been handed one-match suspensions earlier this season after accumulating five yellow cards in Newcastle's first 19 Premier League matches. Kieran Trippier was also handed such a suspension.

Now Newcastle have played 26 Premier League matches, the suspension threshold has moved to 10 yellow cards with a 32-match cut-off point. So any player shown 10 yellow cards up to and including a club's 32nd match of the Premier League season will be handed a two-match ban.

In addition to Guimaraes having to avoid one booking, Gordon will have to avoid a further two bookings in Newcastle's next six league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in Newcastle's squad, Trippier, Sean Longstaff and Joelinton have been booked five times.