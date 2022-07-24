Gayle didn’t start a Premier League match under head coach Eddie Howe and spent just three minutes on the pitch with Guimaraes at Newcastle last season.

The 32-year-old striker had been made to train with Newcastle’s Under-21s side prior to joining Stoke, but that didn’t stop Guimaraes wishing his former teammate the best once the move was confirmed.

The Brazilian took to Instagram to post a message to Gayle stating: “All the best bro!! I’ll miss you [black and white heart emojis].”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Gayle’s impact in recent seasons had waned at Newcastle, the striker departs having scored 34 goals in 122 appearances for the club. The majority of Gayle’s goals came during the 2016-17 Championship winning season, but no current United player has found the net more times for the club.