Bruno Guimaraes' seven-word response to Newcastle United's latest transfer business

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has reacted to Dwight Gayle’s departure to join Stoke City on a free transfer.

By Dominic Scurr
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 7:00 am

Gayle didn’t start a Premier League match under head coach Eddie Howe and spent just three minutes on the pitch with Guimaraes at Newcastle last season.

The 32-year-old striker had been made to train with Newcastle’s Under-21s side prior to joining Stoke, but that didn’t stop Guimaraes wishing his former teammate the best once the move was confirmed.

The Brazilian took to Instagram to post a message to Gayle stating: “All the best bro!! I’ll miss you [black and white heart emojis].”

Although Gayle’s impact in recent seasons had waned at Newcastle, the striker departs having scored 34 goals in 122 appearances for the club. The majority of Gayle’s goals came during the 2016-17 Championship winning season, but no current United player has found the net more times for the club.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and his girlfriend Ana Lidia Martins applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 16, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
