Bruno Guimaraes releases ‘crucial’ 43-word statement to Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United need one more win to secure Champions League qualification and face Everton on the final day of the season.

A 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in north London, whilst far from disastrous, does mean that Newcastle United will head into the final game of the season in need of a win to guarantee a top-five finish. Declan Rice’s strike ten minutes into the second half ensured they would, once again, leave the Emirates Stadium without a goal and without any points.

Newcastle knew, even before their trip to the capital, that one win would secure Champions League qualification and whilst it’s not ideal that they will head into the final game knowing they must win to realise that ambition, they do so returning to St James’ Park and as favourites to get the job done. It will be a nerve-jangling day on Tyneside, but Btuno Guimaraes has issued a rallying call to fans, seven days out from that game.

Bruno Guimaraes sends Newcastle United message

Taking to Instagram following his side’s defeat to Arsenal on Sunday night, the Brazilian called on the Newcastle United fans to spur their team on to success at the weekend, claiming their support will be ‘crucial’ in helping him and his teammates get over the line.

‘I think we deserved more today!’ Guimaraes wrote alongside a picture of him in action on Sunday.

‘Thank you for your support this afternoon. Your cheering will be crucial next Sunday. Together we are stronger. Let’s create a great atmosphere and fight together like we did all season. We are one. Howay the lads!’

Newcastle United are, of course, no strangers to big games this season - and no strangers to big games against Merseyside opposition. Their win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final has ensured that this campaign will go down as one of the most memorable in the club’s entire history.

Capping that off with a win against Everton on Sunday and securing Champions League football would be the perfect way to conclude the campaign. The Toffees, meanwhile, bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park on Sunday with a 2-0 win over basement side Southampton in their final match before their move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Newcastle United injury news v Everton

All eyes will be on the fitness of star man Alexander Isak heading into Sunday’s game. Isak was not named in Howe’s matchday squad this weekend, after suffering a minor groin injury just hours before kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

United’s head coach revealed that the injury wasn’t too serious, but enough to keep him out of action against the Gunners. Asked if Isak would be fit enough to face Everton, Howe responded: “That's unknown. I don't know at this moment in time.

“He only felt pain really after training. He felt fine during training and then just a bit of stiffness, really. So he went for a scan this morning really purely as a precaution.

“But then it became obvious he wasn't going to be fit to play. So I don't know. I think a lot will depend on how he reacts in the next few days.”