Everton suffer major defensive injury crisis ahead of Newcastle United showdown

Everton could be without both of their starting centre backs when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park next weekend.

Another Premier League season comes to a close on Sunday, with Newcastle United knowing they are just one win away from securing Champions League football. Eddie Howe’s side were defeated at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but know that a win against the Toffees will guarantee their participation in next season’s Champions League.

Their opponents next weekend, meanwhile, took part in an emotional clash against Southampton this weekend, securing a 2-0 win in their last appearance at Goodison Park. Everton will be stern opposition for Newcastle United next weekend and whilst the Magpies will fancy their chances of securing a win and a top-five finish, it will be a nerve-jangling 90 minutes on Tyneside.

Everton suffer major injury worry

However, as his side prepare for their trip to the north east, David Moyes may be without both of his first-choice centre-backs. James Tarkowski will certainly miss the game having undergone surgery on a hamstring injury.

The former Burnley man hasn’t featured this month and will not play at St James’ Park on Sunday. Academy graduate Jake O’Brien featured in Tarkowski’s place on Sunday, playing the full 90 minutes.

His partner, though, did not last the full match. Jarrard Branthwaite, one time linked with a move to Tyneside, hobbled off the pitch against the Saints, in an incident that did not look good for his hopeful participation at St James’ Park.

The former PSV Eindhoven loanee appeared to feel his hamstring as he left the pitch and although no update was provided post-match on the injury, it does make him a doubt to start on Sunday.

Newcastle United injury worry v Everton

The Magpies, though, are not worry free themselves and will likely spend the week hoping for good news on Alexander Isak’s fitness. The Swedish international missed their defeat at the Emirates Stadium with a minor groin injury.

“He trained yesterday fine, but in the afternoon he felt a little bit of stiffness as we travelled down to London,” Howe said.

“We thought we would arrange a scan for him this morning and that scan showed a little bit of inflammation in his groin, nothing serious but enough to keep him out of today.”

He continued: “Very late [call], he felt a little bit of stiffness last night after dinner. We weren't really concerned at that stage but we thought we would get a scan just to be careful.”

Lewis Hall, Matt Targett and Joelinton will certainly not feature against the Toffees with all three players being ruled-out through injury. Hall will miss out with a foot injury, whilst Targett has a hamstring issue.

Joelinton, meanwhile, has missed their last four outings with a knee injury and whilst there was faint hope that he could return again this season, it’s very unlikely that he will play against Moyes’ side. Newcastle’s clash with Everton will kick-off at 4pm along with the other nine Premier League games taking place.