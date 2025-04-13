Bruno Guimaraes issues ‘statement’ as Newcastle United thrash Manchester United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bruno Guimaraes scored his fourth goal of the season as he capped off Newcastle United’s thumping win over Manchester United in perfect fashion.

The Brazilian captained his side to a fifth win in a row in all competitions on Sunday afternoon as Newcastle United once again proved their Champions League qualification credentials. On an afternoon in which Eddie Howe was not present on the sidelines, the Magpies put in a full throttle performance to secure a comprehensive victory over the Red Devils.

A stunning strike from Sandro Tonali got the Magpies up and running before a brace from Harvey Barnes took the game away from their opponents. Guimaraes’ goal served mostly to improve their goal difference on another memorable afternoon on Tyneside.

Bruno Guimaraes issues Newcastle United ‘statement’

As Guimaraes wheeled away in celebration after sliding the ball past Altay Bayindir in the Gallowgate goal, the Brazilian pointed towards the St James’ Park turf and kissed the Newcastle United badge before being joined by his teammates. Eagle-eyed lip readers, though, believe they have spotted Guimaraes shouting ‘I am the Bruno’.

That message is in response to Newcastle United fans chanting ‘there’s only one Bruno’ towards their captain. Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, also led his side at St James’ Park but was powerless to stop their relentless opponents.

Whilst not at his very best for most of Sunday’s game, Guimaraes, in a midfield three alongside countryman Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, helped his side dominate in that area of the park with Amorim’s side leaving Tyneside battered and bruised and having suffered a Premier League double at the hands of Newcastle United for the first time ever.

Bruno Guimaraes’ Eddie Howe message

Jason Tindall was the man in the Magpies dugout on Sunday as the Magpies rallied in the absence of their head coach. Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Guimaraes revealed that he and his teammates wanted to win for their absent head coach: “When we went onto the pitch, we said we’d play for him,” Guimaraes said.

“He’s been part of our success, he has been unbelievable for us. We missed him on the training ground this week and hopefully this win is going to give him a bit of happiness in this tough week for him. We want to see him back for the next game.” That next game comes in just three days time when Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace travel to St James’ Park. That clash with the Eagles marks the second match of three inside six days for Newcastle United in a period of the season that could prove pivotal in their hopes of playing Champions League football next season.

“We’re happy, but as a group, we just think game-by-game,” Guimaraes continued . “Next focus is the next game. We know we have been good but for us it’s not enough. It was unbelievable to win the [Carabao] Cup but we want more.

“It’s not enough for us. We want to put our names in the club’s history. It’s unbelievable what we’ve done so far, but we want more.”