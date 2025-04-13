‘Everything’ - Ruben Amorim didn’t like what Manchester United did v Newcastle United

Getty Images

Ruben Amorim lamented his side’s ‘many mistakes’ at St James’ Park as Manchester United were beaten by Newcastle United.

Manchester United left Tyneside sat 14th in the Premier League table having been convincingly beaten 4-1 by Newcastle United. The Red Devils are now on course to record their lowest ever Premier League points total following an afternoon in which they were battered and bruised by Jason Tindall’s side.

Goals from Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes either side of a brace from Harvey Barnes secured Newcastle the win and moved them up to fourth place as the race for Champions League qualification heats up. Amorim’s side, meanwhile, are now 18 points behind the Magpies.

Ruben Amorim’s assessment of Newcastle United defeat

Speaking to Premier League Productions post-match, Amorim blamed the amount of mistakes his side made for their defeat on Sunday night: “Many mistakes,” the former Sporting CP boss said.

“Newcastle were stronger in second balls. We did a lot of mistakes that made it harder to win a game. That's all.

“It's a little bit of everything. it's hard to point to one thing. It's really hard to win against these top teams like Newcastle. When we make mistakes to help the opponent it's even harder. Let's focus on Thursday.”

Speaking to reporters, Amorim added: “We are already a really, really good team, but then we've made all the mistakes that we've made in the game and helped the opponent to win confidence and to win games.”

Amorim has now lost both of his matches against Newcastle United with the Magpies completing a Premier League double over Manchester United for the first time ever. A clash against Lyon now faces Amorim’s team on Thursday night with the Europa League their only route back into Europe.

Bruno Fernandes’ rallying call

Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, was the pantomime villain at St James’ Park as chants of ‘there’s only one Bruno’ rang around all four sides of the stadium in support of Bruno Guimaraes. Fernandes, who was substituted towards the end of the match, visibly showed his frustrations at times at St James’ Park and, in speaking to Sky Sports following the game, admitted that those frustrations came from a place of wanting his teammates to step up their levels.

“My team-mates - I only get frustrated with them because I know how good they can be. I know how tough it is to represent this club. They want so much to give to the club, to win because they know how much they will be remembered if they win something with this club.

“On Thursday [against Lyon in Europa League quarter-final] we go forward, we create a big atmosphere in our stadium, we need to be on the front foot and give everything we have because we want to get to the semi-final.

“In tough moments we have done great performances against the biggest clubs. In decisive games when everyone is watching. We are Man United, we have to step up and do everything to win the game.”