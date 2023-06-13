Brazil’s friendly matches against Guinea and Senegal on June 17 and June 20 in Spain and Portugal respectively will mark the return of Guimaraes to the national team fold after missing out on the squad during the March friendlies. It also marks the first time Newcastle have ever had two players in the same Brazil squad with Joelinton being called-up for the first time.

Joelinton will be hoping to earn his first Brazil cap in the upcoming friendly matches after an impressive 2022-23 campaign at Newcastle. The 26-year-old played a key role in helping The Magpies finish fourth in the Premier League along with his fellow countryman Guimaraes.

Joelinton was part of Brazil’s provisional long-list for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but missed out in the final cut while Guimaraes earned a spot. The former Lyon midfielder has earned 10 senior caps for Brazil, scoring once.

Since joining up with the Brazil squad, the Newcastle pair have been very active on social media. Guimaraes posted a video of Joelinton in his Brazil national team training gear along with a caption which roughly translated and censored from Portuguese meant: “It’s very beautiful.”

The Newcastle No. 39 then shared an image of himself, Joelinton, Casemiro and Danilo Luiz during a training session, this time accompanied by the message: “Too happy for you my brother, Joelinton. You deserve it all.”

While Joelinton hasn’t been capped by Brazil since Under-17s level, he heads into the international break on the back of arguably his best season in a Newcastle shirt.

Along with dominating things in the centre of the park regularly throughout the campaign, Joelinton also enjoyed his best scoring season in England to date with eight goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.