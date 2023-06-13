Joelinton has revealed that he received racist abuse online following a Newcastle United home game against Arsenal.

The Newcastle United midfielder, on international duty with Brazil in Spain, was about racism in football.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior was racially abused by Valencia fans late last season, and the incident highlighted racism in Spanish football.

Joelinton, training with Brazil along with club-mate Bruno Guimaraes ahead of Saturday's friendly against Guinea in Barcelona, addressed the issue at a press conference.

And the 26-year-old midfielder said that racist "insults" were aimed at him after a game fixture against Arsenal.

"It's an important moment to speak about racism," said Joelinton.

"We have been talking about it for a long time. Still, many things need to be changed. We talk about a combat against racism, but we don't have much of a change.. This (racism) is not something happening now, but for a long time.

"And, at the 21st century, we still see things like that. It's hard to accept and believe that we are evolving when things like that still happen.

"Not on the pitch, no. But after the match against Arsenal, at home, I received some messages with racist insults. but it's gone. It didn't affect me."

Brazil also play Senegal in Lisbon on June 20.

Meanwhile, Valencia last month had their partial stadium closure reduced to three matches, and their fine cut, following the abuse Vinicius Junior at the Mestalla Stadium.

