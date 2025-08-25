Newcastle United latest news: Bruno Guimaraes has spoken about the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules that have prevented the Magpies from progressing.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruno Guimaraes has taken aim at the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, claiming they forced Newcastle United into selling players against their wishes and that they have stifled progress at St James’ Park. The takeover of Newcastle United was completed in October 2021, with Guimaraes joining just a few months later in what was a hugely successful January transfer window.

The Brazilian has become a real fan favourite on Tyneside and captained the club to a Carabao Cup trophy win and Champions League qualification in his first season with the armband. The Magpies will play Champions League football for the second time in three seasons this year, but their spending continues to be limited by PSR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of their brightest prospects, Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh, were sold last summer to ensure the club avoided a points deduction - moves that the club reluctantly had to sanction. Speaking to ESPN , Guimaraes admitted that PSR has limited the club’s growth since the takeover, despite their lofty ambitions and performances on the pitch to match.

"I think that, to be very honest, the matter of the financial fair play [PSR], after it was created, with Newcastle with new owners, got in the way of a lot of things here," Guimaraes said.

“We had situations where we had to sell players when we didn't even want to. I think that this season we managed to balance the financial fair play well. We can spend, we can hold onto players, we can do what the management sees fit, I say we but I can't do anything.”

Bruno Guimaraes’ Newcastle United ‘title’ ambition

Ever since his Magpies debut, Guimaraes’ star quality has shone through, but his game stepped up to a new level last season when he was partnered alongside Sandro Tonali and fellow countryman Joelinton in the middle of the park. The trio complement each other perfectly in that midfield and have emerged as one of the very best in the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three were brilliant at Wembley back in March and will be the key for any more trophy success that Newcastle United will hope to have in the not too distant future. Guimaraes understands the importance of his role and his teammates: “I think that, to be very honest, it is one of the best midfields in the league," he said.

“Everyone is similar, but everyone has their own way of playing, Joelinton is stronger, I'm a bit more technical and Tonali is a gladiator, so we were able to gather our strengths for the team and I believe that we are a midfield that does everything.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“When I arrived here, we were fighting not to get relegated," Guimarães said. "And now we're playing another Champions League, after winning a title after 70 years.

“I think we're on a great path. To be very honest with you, things have turned out better than I expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This season we are coming to try to consolidate, to try to win titles again, to seek a place in the Champions League again, to have a decent Champions League and do well.”