Newcastle United v Liverpool: Arne Slot has suffered a potentially huge blow to one of his key men ahead of their clash at St James’ Park.

Liverpool’s hopes of extending their perfect start to the Premier League season have been delivered a potentially major blow. The Reds will face Newcastle United at St James’ Park tonight looking for revenge following their Carabao Cup final defeat against the Magpies in March.

Arne Slot’s side were victorious over Bournemouth on the opening day of the season and look to extend that 100% record this evening. Newcastle United, though, in their first competitive match at St James’ Park since May, will be desperate for three points against a club they have been entwined with throughout the summer.

Liverpool, as reigning champions, head to the north east as favourites, although they will be without Jeremie Frimpong tonight. The Dutchman suffered a hamstring injury last week and Slot revealed on Thursday that his countryman wouldn’t feature at St James’ Park.

“Medical team was completely right about Jeremie to take him off because he's out until the end of the international break. We felt Jeremie had an issue in his hamstring - the medical team did.

“They were right. A good call from them as otherwise he could have been out for even longer.”

Frimpong’s absence comes amid doubts about Conor Bradley’s fitness with Slot having a few defensive headaches to deal with. And fresh fan footage has revealed that he may also be facing an issue in midfield.

Liverpool delivered a major blow?

Footage of the Liverpool team exiting the team bus in Newcastle was posted by a fan on TikTok and all of the Reds’ big hitters were captured heading into their hotel. However, there was one noticeable absence. Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine international was included in the PFA Team of the Season and played a key role under Slot last season. His potential omission from tonight’s squad, therefore, will come as a huge blow for the Reds.

Newcastle United’s midfield was simply sensational at Wembley in March and was largely where the game was won for the Magpies. Liverpool were unable to cope with the energy, physicality and guile of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton on that day.

With such a spicy atmosphere expected on Tyneside tonight, that battle could again be where the three points are won and not having Mac Allister could be a decisive factor. Team news from St James’ Park will be revealed at 6:45pm, 75 minutes before kick-off.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will not have Alexander Isak available for selection as his exile from first-team matters continues. Eddie Howe, though, could have Joe Willock back in contention earlier than expected after he suffered a calf injury against Team K-League last month.

“Joe trained Tuesday and Wednesday,” Howe said. “Small part Tuesday, bigger session on Wednesday and trained really well.

“So great to see him back so early. I think when he went down in the game [v K-League XI], I thought he was going to be out longer term.

“It didn't look a good injury, just the way he went down. But credit to him, back fit and looking good.”