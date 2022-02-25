Bruno Guimaraes update at Newcastle United as Eddie Howe makes pledge to midfielder

That’s the view of Eddie Howe ahead of tomorrow’s game against Brentford.

Guimaraes has made three brief substitute’s appearances since joining the relegation-threatened club from Olympique Lyonnais in a deal worth £35million plus add-ons.

The 24-year-old is expected to again be on the bench at the Brentford Community Stadium because of the form of Joelinton, Joe Willock and Jonjo Shelvey in a three-man midfield.

Howe addressed Guimaraes’ position ahead of the Premier League game, which could see Christian Eriksen make his Brentford debut.

“The players who aren’t in the team are always, I wouldn’t say physically knocking on the door, but mentally they are, and he’s in that place,” said United’s head coach. “He’s keen to play and show what he can do and help the team.

"He’s trained very, very well. Mentally, I think he’s in a good place. I think he understands the team’s been performing well.

"The chemistry in the midfield’s been very good. He’s an intelligent player, so, I think, he understands his position.”

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle have a hectic run of games next month following the rearrangement of postponed fixtures away to Everton and Southampton.

“He also knows, on the horizon, we’ve got a lot of games to come,” said Howe. “The fixture congestion will be packed as the season unfolds, so he’ll have opportunities to cement his place in the team.”

Meanwhile, Howe has spoken about the return of Eriksen – who suffered a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 last summer – to competitive football.

“I was watching the game where he collapsed, and my thoughts and prayers were with him and his family hoping that he made a healthy recovery from that really tough situation, and thank God he has,” said Howe.

“It would be great to see him back on a football pitch. From our side, during the game, we can have no emotion towards that, we all have to concentrate on our jobs. But, certainly, it’s great to see him fit and healthy, and enjoying his football again.”

