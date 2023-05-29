After missing out on the Brazil national squad during the March friendlies, Guimaraes is back involved for the upcoming fixtures against Guinea and Senegal to be played in Spain and Portugal respectively next month. And the 25-year-old will be joined by his Newcastle team-mate Joelinton for the first time on international duty.

Although Joelinton missed the end of the Premier League season due to a knock, he will be hoping to earn his first cap for his country next month. The Brazilian midfielder has been in fine form for fourth placed Newcastle in the Premier League and was part of Brazil’s provisional long-list for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar only to miss out on the final cut.

Guimaraes made the cut but was left disappointed as Brazil were knocked out by Croatia in the quarter-final stage on penalties.

Guimaraes took to Twitter following his call-up to post (translated from Portuguese): “Very happy to be representing my country again.”

Newcastle’s No. 39 also demonstrated his support for his club and now national team-mate Joeliton. After the Brazil squad news dropped, Guimaraes quickly took to Twitter to post: “Big Joe,” in reference to Joelinton’s first call-up to the Brazil senior team before posting on Instagram (translated from Portuguese): “Too happy for you. Your happiness is my happiness. Let’s take advantage and enjoy to the fullest @Joelinton34.”

Guimaraes has earned 10 caps for Brazil so far, scoring once. While Joelinton hasn’t been capped by Brazil since Under-17s level, he heads into the international break on the back of arguably his best season in a Newcastle shirt.

Along with dominating things in the centre of the park regularly throughout the season, Joelinton also enjoyed his best scoring season to date with eight goals in 40 appearances in all competitions.

