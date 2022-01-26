Newcastle have been in the market for a midfielder all window and it appears that their search has landed them at the door of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes is currently on international duty with Brazil and is due to undergo a medical ahead of the proposed £30m move to Newcastle, but what do we know about the midfielder?

Who is Bruno Guimaraes?

Lyon's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Guimaraes is a Brazilian central midfielder who currently plays for Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The 24-year-old joined Lyon from his native Brazil for £18m in summer 2020 and plays predominantly as a defensive midfielder.

Famed for his composure on the ball and ability to pick a pass, Guimaraes already has six assists in 25 games this season, not a bad return for a defensive midfielder who plays for a side struggling in 11th place.

How much will a move for Guimaraes cost Newcastle?

Most French clubs, barring PSG, have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic and are largely willing sellers.

Newcastle have seen, with their pursuit of Sven Botman, that this is not always the case, however, with Lyon languishing in mid-table and with the prospect of no European football next season, a big-money bid for Guimaraes could tempt them into selling.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie is reporting that a fee of around £30m has been agreed for the Brazilian.

Arsenal and Juventus have previously shown interest in the midfielder, with the Gunners particularly long-admirers of Guimaraes, however, it appears that Newcastle have swooped ahead of Arsenal who were reportedly waiting to make a summer-move for him.

What has been said about Guimaraes?

Amid speculation linking Arsenal with a move for Guimaraes, former Gunners defender Emmanuel Petit has praised the Brazilian for his numerous strengths:

"Bruno Guimaraes is a very talented player. He is a physical guy with very good technique, vision and mentality.”

Is a deal likely?

Of course Newcastle have been stung over transfers before in this window, however, if reports that Guimaraes is set to undergo a medical today ahead of the proposed move are true, then a deal for the Brazilian could be completed soon and well before deadline day on Monday, January 31.

