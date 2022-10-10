Guimaraes netted his first two goals of the season as further strikes from Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron and an Ethan Pinnock own goal saw Newcastle emphatically reduce Ivan Toney’s second half penalty to a mere consolation at St James’s Park.

The match also marked the return of Saint-Maximin from a hamstring injury. The Frenchman had missed United’s last four Premier League games but came off the bench in the closing stages to replace Guimaraes.

In his brief time on the pitch, Saint-Maximin was able to make an impact as he watched Almiron make it 4-1 to the hosts before releasing Joelinton down the left in the build-up to Newcastle’s fifth.

Bruno Guimaraes embraces Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

After the match, Saint-Maximin posted a picture of Guimaraes celebrating the first of his two goals against Brentford on his Instagram story along with the caption: “What a player.”

Saint-Maximin pretty much said what everyone was thinking following Saturday’s comprehensive win. Since Guimaraes signed for Newcastle from Lyon in January, he has scored seven goals for the club – more than any other player.

And the Brazilian responded to Saint-Maximin’s post in French, saying: “J’taime mon frerot [I love you bro].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint-Maximin is in contention to return to the starting line-up for the first time since August when Newcastle visit Manchester United this coming Sunday (2pm kick-off).