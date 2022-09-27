The 24-year-old picked up a thigh injury after joining up with the Brazil squad and was an unused substitute for Friday’s 3-0 win over Ghana.

On Sunday, Guimaraes adhered to his club’s wishes and returned to Newcastle to prepare for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham (3pm kick-off). He missed out on Brazil’s Tuesday night match against Tunisia as a result.

The midfielder is hopeful of making the Brazil World Cup squad for the first time this winter. But missing the final two international matches before the tournament isn't ideal for the player.

Brazil's coach Tite (R) talks to player Bruno Guimaraes (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Although Guimaraes wanted to fight to get fit and feature against Tunisia, Newcastle’s request for him to return posed a ‘dilemma’.

Tite said prior to the Tunisia match: “Bruno Guimaraes was with us, he wanted to recover and play again, but the club asked him to return.

“He came to tell us that he was in a dilemma of staying, and he even came to tell us that he’d like us to decide.

"I looked at him and said ‘no, this decision is yours, as maturity and growth, what brings you to the national team is high performance with health, this will bring you to the national team. How engaged you are, we know.’”

Tite went on to state that Guimaraes’ return to Newcastle will give him a better chance of being in the World Cup squad.

There is strong competition for places in the Brazil midfield for Qatar. As it stands, Guimaraes is above the likes of Liverpool’s Arthur, Aston Villa’s Philipe Coutinho in the pecking order but he will have to maintain his high level of performances at club level.

Since signing for Newcastle from Lyon in January for an initial fee of £33.3million, Guimaraes has quickly made an impact on Tyneside and across the Premier League with five goals in just 15 starts.

“The faster he’s back at the club, the more chance he’ll be here,” Tite added.